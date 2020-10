Oct 28 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals said on Wednesday it has agreed to be acquired by Nova Resources in an all-cash deal that values the London-listed miner at 3 billion pounds ($3.91 billion).

Under the agreement, Kaz Minerals shareholders will receive 640 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7673 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)