Jan 24 (Reuters) - Copper miner Kaz Minerals on Thursday said its full-year copper production came in at the higher end of its own forecast, helped by robust output at its Aktogay mine in Kazakhstan.

Annual copper production rose 14 percent to 294,700 tonnes, the company said. The miner had previously forecast an output of 270,000 to 300,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)