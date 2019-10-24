Kaz Minerals Q3 copper production rises 7.4%

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Kaz Minerals on Thursday reported a 7.4% rise in third-quarter copper production, helped by ramped-up operations at its biggest mines in Kazakhstan, keeping it on track to achieve full-year targets for copper output.

The London-listed miner said copper production for the quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 82.9 kilo tonnes (kt), higher than 77.2 kt posted last year.

Kaz continues to expect annual copper output of about 300 kt.