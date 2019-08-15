Kaz Minerals posts lower profit, cautious on copper market

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Miner Kaz Minerals said on Thursday its short-term outlook for the copper market was more cautious in the face of a prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war and a slowdown in the world’s top metals consumer China, after posting a lower first-half profit.

The company, which focuses on low-cost and open-pit mining in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, said core profit slumped 10.1% to $620 million for the six months ended June 30 due to weak commodity prices.