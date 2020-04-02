UPDATE 1-Kazakh state holding Baiterek to borrow $1.3 bln from cenbank

(Adds details)

ALMATY, April 2 (Reuters) - Kazakh state financial holding Baiterek plans to sell up to 600 billion tenge ($1.3 billion) in 12-year bonds to the central bank and lend the money to provincial governments for development projects, it said on Thursday.

It plans to place the bonds with a yield of no more than 6%, Baiterek said in a statement, which is well below market rates. A Baiterek spokeswoman said the central bank would buy the bonds.

Baiterek includes institutions which either provide loans to businesses through local banks or subsidise interest rates. The holding also invests in residential property construction and buys municipal bonds.