ALMATY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The first stage of an review of the asset quality of 14 Kazakh banks has shown that lenders have no capital deficit on a consolidated basis, Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Monday.

The central bank, which earlier said it may provide another assistance package to its banking system after completing the review, said it would publish individual bank data in February. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)