ALMATY, March 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s largest bank Halyk Bank said on Monday it expected its net profit to rise to more than 200 billion tenge ($624.59 million) in 2018 from 173.4 billion tenge last year. ($1 = 320.2100 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Maria Kiselyova)