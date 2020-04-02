Kazakhstan to borrow $3 bln abroad this year

NUR-SULTAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to borrow $3 billion on foreign capital markets to finance its budget deficit this year, deputy finance minister Berik Sholpankulov said on Thursday.

The oil-exporting Central Asian nation is increasing its deficit target to 2.4 trillion tenge ($5.4 billion), or 3.5% of gross domestic product, due to the plunge in energy prices, the coronavirus outbreak, and additional stimulus spending. ($1 = 447.7100 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)