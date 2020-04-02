Market News
Kazakhstan cuts oil output forecast, sees GDP shrinking this year

NUR-SULTAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s economy will contract 0.9% this year on lower oil prices and output, forcing the government to withdraw more money from its rainy-day National Fund, Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation now plans to produce 86 million tonnes of oil in 2020, down from the previous forecast of 90 million tonnes, Dalenov told a government meeting. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

