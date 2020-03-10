Kazakhstan to cut growth outlook, increase budget deficit

NUR-SULTAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will revise its economic growth outlook lower and increase the budget deficit to up to 3.0% of gross domestic product from the previously planned 2.4%, Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told reporters on Tuesday.

“Our current scenario does not envisage using the National Fund,” he said referring to the Central Asian nation’s rainy-day fund replenished by oil export revenue.

“But in an extreme scenario, of course, we have the option to make a small extra transfer from the National Fund.” (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)