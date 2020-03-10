Financials
March 10, 2020 / 5:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kazakhstan to cut growth outlook, increase budget deficit

1 Min Read

NUR-SULTAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will revise its economic growth outlook lower and increase the budget deficit to up to 3.0% of gross domestic product from the previously planned 2.4%, Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told reporters on Tuesday.

“Our current scenario does not envisage using the National Fund,” he said referring to the Central Asian nation’s rainy-day fund replenished by oil export revenue.

“But in an extreme scenario, of course, we have the option to make a small extra transfer from the National Fund.” (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below