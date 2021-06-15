Kazakhstan to cut National Fund transfer to budget in 2022

NUR-SULTAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to reduce the transfer from its rainy-day National Fund to the state budget to 2.4 trillion tenge ($5.62 billion) in 2022 from this year’s 2.7 trillion tenge, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said on Tuesday.

The oil-exporting Central Asian nation regularly taps the fund to support its budget, but aims to reduce its reliance on such transfers. ($1 = 426.8300 tenge) (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle)