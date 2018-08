AKTAU, Kazakhstan, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The delimitation of oil- and gas-rich Caspian seabed will require additional agreements between littoral nations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as the five Caspian neighbours prepared to sign a convention on its legal status.

Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have for more than two decades contested the ownership of several oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)