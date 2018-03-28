FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 28, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Kazakhstan's central bank launches securities trading app

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, March 28 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank has launched a blockchain-based mobile securities trading application which it hopes will allow locals to become more involved in the capital markets by simplifying access to it.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation’s stock and bond markets are dominated by a handful of institutional investors, with only 109,000 retail investor accounts in the nation of 18 million.

The Astana government hopes to change that by selling stakes in some of the biggest state-controlled companies on the local market, and the central bank said in a statement this week its “Invest Online” app could be used for buying such stocks.

At the moment though, app users can only buy the central bank’s own one-year discount notes denominated in the local tenge currency and yielding 8.5 percent. Tenge deposits at local banks offer returns of 10 to 14 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.