REFILE-Kazakhstan c.bank approves $1.2 bln assistance for 4 banks

ALMATY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank has approved an assistance package worth a total of 410 billion tenge ($1.229 billion) for four local banks, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

These four banks are ATF Bank, Eurasian Bank, Tsesna Bank and Bank CenterCredit, it said, adding that the funds to assist the lenders had been approved by the central bank’s board in September and October. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Polina Devitt)