UPDATE 1-Kazakhstan to cap cash withdrawals to curb "shadow economy"

ALMATY, April 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Tuesday it would limit bank cash withdrawals by companies starting from June 1 to combat the “shadow economy” and curb money laundering and corruption.

It said the limits would depend on company size and listed some exceptions, such as individual entrepreneurs, farmers and food retailers. Exceptions would also be granted on case-by-case basis.

The central bank said the move was a long-term policy and made no reference to the coronavirus pandemic which has forced Kazakhstan to lock down provinces and take a number of measures to support its economy which has also been hit by the plunge in oil prices.

Kazakhstan has recorded 1,711 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

The limits on withdrawals would range from 20 million tenge (about $46,000) for small businesses to 150 million tenge ($345,000) for the largest.

The central bank said the restrictions would last until the end of the year, but it was seeking legislative reforms giving it powers to regulate withdrawals in the future.