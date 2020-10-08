Kazakh cenbank says renewed interventions in September

ALMATY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank sold $232 million from its reserves on the domestic market last month in first interventions since March to prop up the local tenge currency, it said on Thursday.

Those interventions came on top of foreign exchange sales from the National fund to the tune of $551 million and $300 million in sales by state-owned companies, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)