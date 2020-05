ALMATY, May 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank sold $817.5 million from the rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in April, the bank said on Wednesday.

Such sales are made to transfer funds to the state budget. The central bank said it made no interventions using its own funds last month as pressure eased on the domestic tenge currency. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)