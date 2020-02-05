Kazakhstan's cenbank sells $489.4 mln from sovereign fund in Jan

ALMATY, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank sold $489.4 million from the rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in January to help finance the state budget, it said on Wednesday.

The oil-exporting Central Asian nation routinely taps its sovereign fund to finance government expenditure, but has never before disclosed foreign currency sales from it on a monthly basis.

The central bank transferred a total of 575 billion tenge ($1.5 billion) from the $62-billion fund to the budget last month, it said, most of the money coming from a local tenge currency account. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)