Financials
March 6, 2020 / 4:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kazakhstan's cenbank sells $557.3 mln on domestic market in Feb

1 Min Read

ALMATY, March 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank sold $557.3 million on the domestic market in February, including $94.8 million from its own reserves and $462.5 million from the National Fund, it said on Friday.

The bank said the drop in the price of oil at the end of last month prompted a spike in demand for foreign currency, forcing it to intervene. Sales from the rainy-day National Fund are made regularly to finance the state budget. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below