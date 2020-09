MOSCOW, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank said on Thursday it sold $681 million from the Central Asian nation’s rainy-day National Fund on the domestic market in August.

Such sales are made in order to transfer money to the state budget, but they also prop up the tenge currency. Additionally, state-owned companies sold $266 million on the market in August, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)