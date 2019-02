ALMATY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev accepted the resignation of central bank chairman Daniyar Akishev and nominated Erbolat Dossaev as his replacement, presidential chief of staff Aset Isekeshev told parliament.

Dossaev, 48, has previously served as deputy prime minister of the oil-exporting Central Asian nation. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet)