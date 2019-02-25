UPDATE 1-Kazakh leader nominates Dossaev as central bank chairman

(Updates with Senate support, context, changes dateline from ALMATY)

ASTANA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev accepted the resignation of central bank chairman Daniyar Akishev and nominated Erbolat Dossaev as his replacement on Monday, continuing a broad reshuffle of senior officials.

Dossaev, 48, has previously served as deputy prime minister of the oil-exporting Central Asian nation. The Senate, the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s parliament, voted in support of his candidacy, meaning the formal appointment was imminent.

Earlier on Monday, Nazarbayev named a new prime minister, Askar Mamin, after scolding both the cabinet and the central bank last week for their failure to improve living standards and boost economic growth.

Last month, Nazarbayev ordered the central bank to focus on promoting growth rather than controlling liquidity and curbing inflation. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet and Janet Lawrence)