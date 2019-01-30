UPDATE 1-Kazakh leader orders central bank to promote economic growth

(Adds quotes, details)

ASTANA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday ordered the country’s central bank to focus on promoting economic growth and to carry out an asset quality review of local banks.

Nazarbayev’s comments could deter the Kazakh central bank from further monetary tightening after it hinted this month it might hike its policy rate from 9.25 percent at its next review in March..

The declared primary policy goal of the oil-exporting Central Asian nation’s financial regulator is price stability.

Nazarbayev, who spoke at a government meeting, said Kazakhstan’s ratio of loans to gross domestic product was too low which meant the economy lacked investment.

“The central bank must be active and promote economic growth above all,” he said, urging closer coordination between the bank and the cabinet.

Nazarbayev also ordered the central bank to carry out an asset quality review of local banks and “clean up” the sector. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Alexander Smith)