Kazakhstan's H1 current account surplus $1.7 bln - cenbank

ALMATY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s current account surplus stood at $1.7 billion in January-June, the Central Asian nation’s central bank said on Thursday, citing updated figures.

The bank previously estimated the surplus at $2.1 billion based on preliminary data. It reiterated its forecast of negative full-year balance due to the drop in the prices of Kazakh exports dominated by oil and metals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)