ALMATY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank has revoked the licence of troubled lender Delta Bank and initiated its liquidation, the regulator said on Friday.

The central bank, which had suspended Delta’s deposit licence in May, said the move followed repeated failures by Delta to meet its obligations and regulatory requirements. Delta has assets of about $760 million. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill)