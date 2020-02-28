UPDATE 1-Kazakh banks enter state asset protection scheme - regulator

(Adds detail)

ALMATY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Four Kazakh banks are increasing their capital and entering an asset protection scheme with the state following an asset quality review, the Kazakh financial regulator said on Friday.

The lenders, Bank CenterCredit, ATF Bank, Eurasian Bank and Nurbank, will pay fees to the government for insuring their assets, the regulator said, adding they were already adequately capitalised.

Nurbank will also receive support under an assistance programme which the three other banks have already utilised, the regulator said.

The measures will ensure banking system stability and improve risk management, it said. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)