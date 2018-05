ALMATY, May 30 (Reuters) - A Belgian court has lifted a freeze on about $21.5 bln in Kazakhstan’s National fund assets, the Kazakh justice ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that the freeze, originally put in place over a $530 million claim against the Astana government, would now be limited to the value of the claim - which Kazakhstan is disputing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)