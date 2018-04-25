Kazakhstan seeks managers for $300 mln in pension fund assets

ALMATY, April 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s central bank has sent out a request for proposals to asset managers to invest about $300 million in state pension fund assets in a global passive equity portfolio, it said on Wednesday.

The pension fund, replenished by mandatory contributions from working Kazakhs and managed by the central bank, has about $24.5 billion in assets. Kazakh authorities have said they will gradually hand over some of its assets to external managers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans)