NUR-SULTAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s economy shrank 1.8% year-on-year in January to June, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Output in the services sector fell 5.6%, Tokayev’s spokesman quoted him as saying on Facebook. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)