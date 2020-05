ALMATY, May 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product shrank 0.2% on the year in January-April, Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday, compared with 4% growth in the corresponding period of 2019.

The contraction was driven by a drop in the services sector, hit by the lockdown imposed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he told a government meeting. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)