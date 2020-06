NUR-SULTAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product shrank 1.7% in January-May, Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov said on Tuesday, as the services sector struggled during the coronavirus lockdown.

The services sector contracted 6.2% in the same period, he told a government meeting. Industrial output rose 4.8%. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)