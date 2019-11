MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB bank has granted a loan for up to 470 million euros ($518 million) to a group of gold mining companies in Kazakhstan, it said in a statement on Friday.

Russia’s second largest lender said Kazakh firm Altynalmas would use the loan to buy a controlling stake in gold miner Kazakhaltyn, to finance the Aksu gold mining project and to optimise its debt portfolio.