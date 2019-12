Kazakh president reshuffles senior officials

ALMATY, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokyev on Wednesday named Kanat Bozumbayev, previously energy minister, a presidential aide, and reshuffled a number of other senior officials.

Tokayev appointed Madina Abylkasymova, until now a deputy central bank governor, the head of a newly established financial supervision agency; he also relieved political heavyweight Imangali Tasmagambetov from the position of Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Russia. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)