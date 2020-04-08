Kazakhstan to increase wheat, flour export quotas in coming months

NUR-SULTAN, April 8 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to increase monthly export quotas for wheat and flour, currently at 200,000 tonnes and 70,000 tonnes respectively, in the coming months, deputy agriculture minister Aidarbek Saparov said on Wednesday.

He did not say how much bigger the new quotas could be. Kazakhstan opted to limit exports last month to ensure steady domestic supply amid border closures and lockdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey)