LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The London-listed shares of Kazakhstan’s biggest bank, Halyk Bank, tumbled 5 percent on Tuesday after the country’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev unexpectedly resigned after three decades in power.

Nazarbayev’s second daughter Dinara and her husband Timur Kulibayev are also the controlling shareholders of Halyk bank. (Reporting by Marc Jones in London and Olzhas Auyezov in Almaty, editing by Helen Reid)