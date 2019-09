ALMATY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak gas condensate field has started planned maintenance works set to last until Oct. 13, the consortium of companies developing the field said on Monday.

The field, operated by Shell, Eni, KazMunayGaz, Chevron and LUKOIL, is one of Kazakhstan’s biggest producers. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Darren Schuettler)