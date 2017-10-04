FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh Karachaganak field produces 9.3 mln T of oil in Jan-Sept
October 4, 2017 / 6:25 AM / in 16 days

Kazakh Karachaganak field produces 9.3 mln T of oil in Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field produced 9.3 million tonnes of oil in January-September and will produce 12.0 million tonnes in total this year, Deputy Energy Minister Makhambet Dosmukhambetov said on Wednesday.

Eni and Shell each own 29.25 percent of the Karachaganak project in northwest Kazakhstan, which they jointly operate. Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGaz owns 10 percent, Chevron Corp has 18 percent and Lukoil owns 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
