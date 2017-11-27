Kazakhstan hopes for Karachaganak deal by year-end

ASTANA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan hopes to settle a dispute with global energy majors developing the Karachaganak gas condensate field in the coming weeks, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters on Monday.

“I hope that before the end of this year we and (Karachaganak) shareholders... will invite you to a table where we will sign something,” Bozumbayev said, adding that progress had been made in the talks “in Kazakhstan’s favour”. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)