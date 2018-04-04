CPC plans to ship 13 mln T of Kashagan oil in 2018 - CEO

ASTANA, April 4 (Reuters) - The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to ship 13 million tonnes of oil from Kazakhstan’s Kashagan oil field this year, up from 7.4 million tonnes pumped last year, CPC Chief Executive Nikolai Gorban told reporters on Wednesday.

CPC, the only private large oil pipeline in Kazakhstan and Russia, shipped a total of over 15 million tonnes of oil in the January to March period, including over 5.5 million tonnes in March alone, an increase of 11.6 percent from a year ago, Gorban said. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)