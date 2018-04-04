UPDATE 1-Kashagan oil output seen back to normal from mid-April after maintenance work

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Oil production at the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan fell to 210,000-211,000 barrels per day (bpd) in late March-early April, the Kazakh energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Output fell from normal levels of 310,000 bpd but the ministry told Reuters that production would return to those levels from April 17.

It said the drop was due to repair and maintenance works and the suspension of gas injection, a process which helps boost pressure and hence output from the offshore field in the Caspian.

Kashagan is operated by Eni, Total, Shell , ExxonMobil, Kazakh state firm KazMunayGaz , China’s CNPC and Japan’s Inpex.

One of the biggest oil discoveries in recent history, its development has been plagued by technical issues, delays and cost overruns. The field finally began stable commercial production in late 2016, 11 years behind the original schedule. (Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva Writing by Katya Golubkova and Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)