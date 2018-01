ASTANA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Dutch court ruling freezing Kazakh sovereign wealth fund’s stake in the Kashagan oil field has no effect on its day-to-day management and payments other than dividends, the Samruk-Kazyna fund said on Tuesday.

“Samruk-Kazyna JSC makes all necessary arrangements to protect its interest in accordance with the applicable procedure and will continue to vigorously defend its rights,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)