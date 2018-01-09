Moldovan businessman to seek forced sale of Kazakh Kashagan stake

ALMATY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati will ask Dutch bailiffs to sell a $5.2 billion stake in Kashagan oil field owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund if the Central Asian nation refuses to pay his arbitration award, Stati’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“This is the expected course of action,” the spokeswoman said in response to a question about the possibility of Stati seeking such sale in the giant oil field.

Samruk-Kazyna, which holds the stake through a Dutch company, had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)