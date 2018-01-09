FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Energy
January 9, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Moldovan businessman to seek forced sale of Kazakh Kashagan stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Moldovan businessman Anatolie Stati will ask Dutch bailiffs to sell a $5.2 billion stake in Kashagan oil field owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund if the Central Asian nation refuses to pay his arbitration award, Stati’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“This is the expected course of action,” the spokeswoman said in response to a question about the possibility of Stati seeking such sale in the giant oil field.

Samruk-Kazyna, which holds the stake through a Dutch company, had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.