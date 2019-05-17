Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 17, 2019 / 9:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kazakhstan to sell 10% stake in Kazakhtelecom this year - executive

1 Min Read

NUR-SULTAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna plans to sell a near 10% stake in Kazakhtelecom through the Astana International Exchange this year, the fund’s managing director Almasadam Satkaliyev told a conference on Friday.

He provided no other details regarding the planned privatisation of the Central Asian nation’s biggest telecommunications firm. The sovereign wealth fund currently owns around 50% of Kazakhtelecom. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below