Kazakhstan to sell 10% stake in Kazakhtelecom this year - executive

NUR-SULTAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna plans to sell a near 10% stake in Kazakhtelecom through the Astana International Exchange this year, the fund’s managing director Almasadam Satkaliyev told a conference on Friday.

He provided no other details regarding the planned privatisation of the Central Asian nation’s biggest telecommunications firm. The sovereign wealth fund currently owns around 50% of Kazakhtelecom. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey)