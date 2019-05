NUR-SULTAN, May 17 (Reuters) - Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna plans to raise $3-5 billion by floating a stake of up to 25 percent in state energy firm KazMunayGaz next year, the fund’s managing director, Almasadam Satkaliyev, told reporters on Friday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)