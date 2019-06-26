Kazakhstan to write off 250,000 borrowers' bank loans

ALMATY, June 26 (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Wednesday to help some 500,000 low-income borrowers repay their bank debts, after social tensions fuelled protests against his election.

The measures will completely wipe out the debt of some 250,000 people and ease the burden on others by making up to about $800 available to each eligible borrower, Tokayev’s office said in a statement.

Tokayev, 66, was elected president this month with the backing of veteran leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who picked him as successor when he resigned in March after running the oil-exporting nation for almost three decades.

Tokayev’s election was met with a wave of rare public protests in the generally tightly controlled former Soviet republic. He has blamed those on economic hardship following an energy price crash in 2014-2015.

His decree on Wednesday also ordered authorities to tighten regulations on uncollateralised retail lending to prevent more people from ending up in debt traps. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet)