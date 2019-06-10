Kazakhstan bonds hit record highs after Tokayev elected president

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s sovereign dollar bonds rose to record highs on Monday after preliminary results showed interim president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had won the country’s presidential election with over 70% of the vote.

The 2045 issue rose 2.9 cents to trade at 134.487 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. Other notable moves saw the 2044 issue gain 2.6 cents to trade at 111.09 in the dollar, also its highest level to date.

Tokayev, a 66-year-old career diplomat, was the chosen successor of veteran ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ruled the oil producer for almost three decades before stepping down in March.

Nazarbayev, 78, retains sweeping powers, remaining chairman of the influential Security Council and leads the ruling Nur Otan party. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones)