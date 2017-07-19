TABLE-Kazakhstan's H1 copper, steel output up, zinc down

ALMATY, July 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-June refined copper output rose 5.4 percent year on year and crude steel output jumped 9.7 percent, while refined zinc production slipped 0.5 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Wednesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: June May Jan-June REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 36,995 36,051 211,223 mth/mth pct change 2.6 -1.6 --- yr/yr pct change 8.6 3.0 5.4 REFINED ZINC (T) 21,365 21,178 161,737 mth/mth pct change 0.9 -44.9 --- yr/yr pct change -20.2 -23.3 -0.5 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 27,700 15,600 149,800 mth/mth pct change 77.6 -43.7 --- yr/yr pct change 4.9 -37.6 1.3 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 145,037 149,917 876,239 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -3.3 1.1 --- yr/yr pct change -5.6 2.2 0.6 BAUXITE (T) 427,100 420,000 2,433,600 mth/mth pct change 1.7 5.5 --- yr/yr pct change 8.8 3.7 2.2 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 153,524 173,572 983,550 mth/mth pct change -11.6 3.5 --- yr/yr pct change 10.1 17.4 13.4 CRUDE STEEL (T) 392,357 383,907 2,261,785 mth/mth pct change 2.2 -3 --- yr/yr pct change 7.7 0.3 9.7 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 11.2 10,7 53.4 mth/mth pct change 4.7 18.9 --- yr/yr pct change 55.6 118.4 73.4 REFINED LEAD (T) 12,123 12,713 73,660 mth/mth pct change -4.6 4.5 --- yr/yr pct change 8.1 5.7 7.8 REFINED GOLD (kg) 3,955 3,370 21,122 mth/mth pct change 17.4 -14.7 --- yr/yr pct change 3.7 -1.4 23.5 REFINED SILVER (kg) 96,832 85,313 537,819 mth/mth pct change 13.5 -6.8 --- yr/yr pct change -14.6 -23.4 -13.8 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Louise Heavens)