TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-July copper, steel output up, zinc down

ALMATY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-July refined copper output rose 5.7 percent year on year and crude steel output jumped 10.1 percent, while refined zinc production slipped 0.9 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel plant in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: July June Jan-July REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 35,305 36,995 246,528 mth/mth pct change -4.6 2.6 --- yr/yr pct change 7.1 8.6 5.7 REFINED ZINC (T) 26,795 21,365 188,532 mth/mth pct change 25.4 0.9 --- yr/yr pct change -3.3 -20.2 -0.9 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 27,600 27,700 177,400 mth/mth pct change -0.4 77.6 --- yr/yr pct change 1.1 4.9 1.3 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 150,438 145,037 1,026,677 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change 3.7 -3.3 --- yr/yr pct change 2.0 -5.6 0.8 BAUXITE (T) 427,400 427,100 2,861,000 mth/mth pct change 0.1 1.7 --- yr/yr pct change 5.4 8.8 2.7 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 162,740 153,524 1,146,290 mth/mth pct change 6.0 -11.6 --- yr/yr pct change 3.4 10.1 11.8 CRUDE STEEL (T) 425,735 392,357 2,687,520 mth/mth pct change 8.5 2.2 --- yr/yr pct change 12.4 7.7 10.1 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 11.1 11.2 64.5 mth/mth pct change -0.9 4.7 --- yr/yr pct change 60.9 55.6 71.1 REFINED LEAD (T) 13,078 12,123 86,738 mth/mth pct change 7.9 -4.6 --- yr/yr pct change 12.4 8.1 8.4 REFINED GOLD (kg) 3,634 3,955 24,756 mth/mth pct change -8.1 17.4 --- yr/yr pct change 9.1 3.7 21.1 REFINED SILVER (kg) 88,871 96,832 626,690 mth/mth pct change -8.2 13.5 --- yr/yr pct change -8.6 -14.6 -13.1 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)