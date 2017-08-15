FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-July copper, steel output up, zinc down
August 15, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Kazakhstan's Jan-July copper, steel output up, zinc down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    ALMATY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's January-July refined
copper output rose 5.7 percent year on year and crude steel
output jumped 10.1 percent, while refined zinc production
slipped 0.9 percent, Statistics Committee data showed on
Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
plant in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    
                           July     June     Jan-July
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)    35,305   36,995    246,528
 mth/mth pct change           -4.6      2.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change              7.1      8.6        5.7
 REFINED ZINC (T)           26,795   21,365    188,532
 mth/mth pct change           25.4      0.9        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -3.3    -20.2       -0.9
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)       27,600   27,700    177,400
 mth/mth pct change           -0.4     77.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change              1.1      4.9        1.3
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT     150,438  145,037  1,026,677
 ALUMINIUM (T)                               
 mth/mth pct change            3.7     -3.3        ---
 yr/yr pct change              2.0     -5.6        0.8
 BAUXITE (T)               427,400  427,100  2,861,000
 mth/mth pct change            0.1      1.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change              5.4      8.8        2.7
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)          162,740  153,524  1,146,290
 mth/mth pct change            6.0    -11.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change              3.4     10.1       11.8
 CRUDE STEEL (T)           425,735  392,357  2,687,520
 mth/mth pct change            8.5      2.2        ---
 yr/yr pct change             12.4      7.7       10.1
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)         11.1     11.2       64.5
 mth/mth pct change           -0.9      4.7        ---
 yr/yr pct change             60.9     55.6       71.1
 REFINED LEAD (T)           13,078   12,123     86,738
 mth/mth pct change            7.9     -4.6        ---
 yr/yr pct change             12.4      8.1        8.4
 REFINED GOLD (kg)           3,634    3,955     24,756
 mth/mth pct change           -8.1     17.4        ---
 yr/yr pct change              9.1      3.7       21.1
 REFINED SILVER (kg)        88,871   96,832    626,690
 mth/mth pct change           -8.2     13.5        ---
 yr/yr pct change             -8.6    -14.6      -13.1
 
 (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

