TABLE-Kazakhstan H1 copper, zinc output up; steel down

ALMATY, July 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper output rose 13.8% in the first half of 2019, while refined zinc production climbed 3.0% and crude steel output was down 2.4%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill in Temirtau. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: June May Jan-June REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 38,913 38,686 227,098 mth/mth pct change 0.6 9.4 --- yr/yr pct change 28.2 21.4 13.8 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,376 28,323 163,883 mth/mth pct change -3.3 1.2 --- yr/yr pct change 5.5 1.7 3.0 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 22,500 23,200 114,900 mth/mth pct change -3.0 22.8 --- yr/yr pct change -17.0 -20.3 -28.8 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 146,623 148,261 823,565 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -1.1 11.6 --- yr/yr pct change -4.1 -3.9 -7.2 BAUXITE (T) 465,300 342,000 2,082,200 mth/mth pct change 36.1 8.6 --- yr/yr pct change 3.5 -23.3 -13.4 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 218,182 175,433 1,100,446 mth/mth pct change 24.4 -1.1 --- yr/yr pct change 27.3 -2.9 8.5 CRUDE STEEL (T) 337,387 406,730 2,268,149 mth/mth pct change -17.0 4.6 --- yr/yr pct change -12.7 -0.2 -2.4 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2.2 4.1 36.1 mth/mth pct change -46.3 -43.1 --- yr/yr pct change -29.0 -35.9 -10.6 REFINED LEAD (T) 11,756 10,924 67,787 mth/mth pct change 7.6 -14.0 --- yr/yr pct change -2.2 -12.0 -10.8 REFINED GOLD (kg) 4,191 4,370 25,987 mth/mth pct change -4.1 -6.3 --- yr/yr pct change -1.1 -1.5 7.7 REFINED SILVER (kg) 69,881 80,575 464,062 mth/mth pct change -13.3 -7.3 --- yr/yr pct change -15.7 6.7 -5.3 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)