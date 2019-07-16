Consumer Goods and Retail
TABLE-Kazakhstan H1 copper, zinc output up; steel down

    ALMATY, July 16 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's refined copper
output rose 13.8% in the first half of 2019, while refined zinc
production climbed 3.0% and crude steel output was down 2.4%,
Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the
country's only major steel mill in Temirtau.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
    

                            June      May        Jan-June
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      38,913     38,686     227,098
 mth/mth pct change              0.6        9.4         ---
 yr/yr pct change               28.2       21.4        13.8
 REFINED ZINC (T)             27,376     28,323     163,883
 mth/mth pct change             -3.3        1.2         ---
 yr/yr pct change                5.5        1.7         3.0
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         22,500     23,200     114,900
 mth/mth pct change             -3.0       22.8         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -17.0      -20.3       -28.8
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       146,623    148,261     823,565
 ALUMINIUM (T)                                   
 mth/mth pct change             -1.1       11.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -4.1       -3.9        -7.2
 BAUXITE (T)                 465,300    342,000   2,082,200
 mth/mth pct change             36.1        8.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change                3.5      -23.3       -13.4
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            218,182    175,433   1,100,446
 mth/mth pct change             24.4       -1.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change               27.3       -2.9         8.5
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             337,387    406,730   2,268,149
 mth/mth pct change            -17.0        4.6         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -12.7       -0.2        -2.4
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            2.2        4.1        36.1
 mth/mth pct change            -46.3      -43.1         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -29.0      -35.9       -10.6
 REFINED LEAD (T)             11,756     10,924      67,787
 mth/mth pct change              7.6      -14.0         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -2.2      -12.0       -10.8
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             4,191      4,370      25,987
 mth/mth pct change             -4.1       -6.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change               -1.1       -1.5         7.7
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          69,881     80,575     464,062
 mth/mth pct change            -13.3       -7.3         ---
 yr/yr pct change              -15.7        6.7        -5.3
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva
Writing by Olzhas Auyezov
Editing by Louise Heavens)
