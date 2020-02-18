TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan copper, steel, zinc output up

ALMATY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined copper rose 12.1% year on year in January, while crude steel production was up 54.5% and refined zinc output climbed 1.3%, Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday. London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of Kazakhstan's metals production. ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel mill, in Temirtau, where an accident almost halted output in late 2018-early 2019. The Statistics Committee provided the following data on Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in its latest monthly bulletin: Jan Dec REFINED COPPER (tonnes) 41,247 39,615 mth/mth pct change 4.1 2.1 yr/yr pct change 12.1 6.5 REFINED ZINC (T) 27,837 27,960 mth/mth pct change -0.4 3.0 yr/yr pct change 1.3 2.4 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T) 14,400 23,600 mth/mth pct change -39.0 8.8 yr/yr pct change 7.5 7.3 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT 133,201 147,476 ALUMINIUM (T) mth/mth pct change -9.7 6.3 yr/yr pct change 1.6 10.2 BAUXITE (T) 295,600 194,200 mth/mth pct change 52.2 -11.0 yr/yr pct change -8.6 -72.6 FERRO-ALLOYS (T) 189,621 194,246 mth/mth pct change -2.4 4.1 yr/yr pct change 5.0 5.2 CRUDE STEEL (T) 343,322 370,242 mth/mth pct change -7.3 -3.2 yr/yr pct change 54.5 500.0 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T) 2.1 2.9 mth/mth pct change -27.6 11.5 yr/yr pct change -65.0 -66.7 REFINED LEAD (T) 11,348 10,339 mth/mth pct change 9.8 -2.7 yr/yr pct change 8.1 -2.8 REFINED GOLD (kg) 3,753 5,353 mth/mth pct change -29.9 -6.0 yr/yr pct change 4.9 0.9 REFINED SILVER (kg) 52,701 93,115 mth/mth pct change -43.4 6.0 yr/yr pct change -6.1 5.7 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Evans)