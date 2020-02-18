Switzerland Market Report
TABLE-Kazakhstan Jan copper, steel, zinc output up

    ALMATY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's output of refined
copper rose 12.1% year on year in January, while crude steel
production was up 54.5% and refined zinc output climbed 1.3%,
Statistics Committee data showed on Tuesday.
    London-listed copper miner KAZ Minerals and
Glencore's Kazzinc account for a large part of
Kazakhstan's metals production.
    ArcelorMittal owns the country's only major steel
mill, in Temirtau, where an accident almost halted output in
late 2018-early 2019.
    The Statistics Committee provided the following data on
Kazakhstan's non-ferrous, steel and precious metals output in
its latest monthly bulletin:
   
    
                            Jan       Dec
 REFINED COPPER (tonnes)      41,247     39,615
 mth/mth pct change              4.1        2.1
 yr/yr pct change               12.1        6.5
 REFINED ZINC (T)             27,837     27,960
 mth/mth pct change             -0.4        3.0
 yr/yr pct change                1.3        2.4
 ZINC CONCENTRATE (T)         14,400     23,600
 mth/mth pct change            -39.0        8.8
 yr/yr pct change                7.5        7.3
 ALUMINA AND UNWROUGHT       133,201    147,476
 ALUMINIUM (T)                        
 mth/mth pct change             -9.7        6.3
 yr/yr pct change                1.6       10.2
 BAUXITE (T)                 295,600    194,200
 mth/mth pct change             52.2      -11.0
 yr/yr pct change               -8.6      -72.6
 FERRO-ALLOYS (T)            189,621    194,246
 mth/mth pct change             -2.4        4.1
 yr/yr pct change                5.0        5.2
 CRUDE STEEL (T)             343,322    370,242
 mth/mth pct change             -7.3       -3.2
 yr/yr pct change               54.5      500.0
 LEAD CONCENTRATE (T)            2.1        2.9
 mth/mth pct change            -27.6       11.5
 yr/yr pct change              -65.0      -66.7
 REFINED LEAD (T)             11,348     10,339
 mth/mth pct change              9.8       -2.7
 yr/yr pct change                8.1       -2.8
 REFINED GOLD (kg)             3,753      5,353
 mth/mth pct change            -29.9       -6.0
 yr/yr pct change                4.9        0.9
 REFINED SILVER (kg)          52,701     93,115
 mth/mth pct change            -43.4        6.0
 yr/yr pct change               -6.1        5.7
 
    

 (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by David Evans)
